The Twins recap The Bachelor: The Mean Girls ending no one saw coming.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
We begin at a public pool and… no.
We know exactly what’s about to happen.
You see, throughout the season, Mr Badger has made it his prerogative, nay, his duty, to see women in their swimmers in order to decide. Yes, he might like a woman’s face, but if he doesn’t see her in her swimming costume, how can he possibly know?
Armed with this knowledge, Osher has obviously designed a series of pool-based games that are as nonsensical as they are humiliating.
No woman should ever have to stand on national television wearing a yellow, full-piece, wedgie swimming costume and that is a fact.
But, oh.
There’s another problem.
Intruder Brittney mentions in passing that she can’t swim, and sweetie, why? But also, surely it was someone’s job to check this? That’s a serious… life hazard and HOW IS THIS GAME POSSIBLY FAIR IF ONE WOMAN CANNOT PHYSICALLY SWIM.
As always, the rules for the game are incredibly confusing, but this is a summary version: there's fifty balls, and they have numbers on them.
Everyone must get in the pool and get the ball with the number, and do something with that ball, possibly pass it to Osher, but maybe not. When all the balls are collected, or Osher blows his whistle, not sure which, they then proceed to round two, which logistically could be done in normal clothing, but will be performed in swimwear for the sole purpose of humiliation.
Top Comments
I’m so glad all the mean girls have gone now but why, oh why, did Nick still give Romy a rose after his conversation with Tenille?? It’s frustrating that she was never reprimanded for her abhorrent behaviour when she was as bad, if not worse than Cat, especially with the whole gaslighting Tenille episode. I really hope these girls watch themselves back and realise they need to make some serious behavioural changes.
Because it exposed her as not being there for him but rather for her friends. He removed the queen bee and it left Romy's motivations for being there exposed. He offered it to her as a challenge rather than out of affection or kindness.
Ladies... can we please stop with the tired jokes about how sexist or objectifying (or something??) it is every time the women wear bikinis?!
1 - the same thing happens to male contestant too on every season of the bachelorette, theyre made to parade around in their bathers / with no shirts on etc. and also the same goes for the bachelors themselves, they are always shown shirtless and have rippling muscles. literally the first day of the Sam Woods season, they did a shoot with him shirtless to reassure the girls that he was hot / ripped. (Don’t worry girls his face ain’t all that but look at his bod!!)
Where is all the indignation whenever that happens?
2 - sexual attraction is an important part of a relationship / dating. It’s not sexist, it applies to both genders and it’s simply a fact of life.