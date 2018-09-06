The Twins recap The Bachelor: The Mean Girls ending no one saw coming.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

We begin at a public pool and… no.

We know exactly what’s about to happen.

You see, throughout the season, Mr Badger has made it his prerogative, nay, his duty, to see women in their swimmers in order to decide. Yes, he might like a woman’s face, but if he doesn’t see her in her swimming costume, how can he possibly know?

Armed with this knowledge, Osher has obviously designed a series of pool-based games that are as nonsensical as they are humiliating.

No woman should ever have to stand on national television wearing a yellow, full-piece, wedgie swimming costume and that is a fact.

But, oh.

There’s another problem.

Intruder Brittney mentions in passing that she can’t swim, and sweetie, why? But also, surely it was someone’s job to check this? That’s a serious… life hazard and HOW IS THIS GAME POSSIBLY FAIR IF ONE WOMAN CANNOT PHYSICALLY SWIM.

As always, the rules for the game are incredibly confusing, but this is a summary version: there's fifty balls, and they have numbers on them.

Everyone must get in the pool and get the ball with the number, and do something with that ball, possibly pass it to Osher, but maybe not. When all the balls are collected, or Osher blows his whistle, not sure which, they then proceed to round two, which logistically could be done in normal clothing, but will be performed in swimwear for the sole purpose of humiliation.