The Twins recap The Bachelor: We have one, very simple question for Cass.

We begin with a bleak reminder of Osher’s redundancy.

There is a severe lack of date card and no hint of a goddamn clue and we just know that Osher turned up at the mansion to deliver the good news and Sophie had already left.

“Never mind,” he muttered, with his characteristic smile. “I best be off anyway… send Nick my regards.”

And then he cried for four days in darkness.

We know for certain that Osher needs stimulation/activities or else he gets bored and organises nonsensical games for everyone to play (see: ArrowTag).

But Nick is intent on rejecting Osher’s friendship, so has organised to meet Sophie near a body of water.

As she arrives, she pauses for a moment and applies her Blistex in what can only be described as an appalling attempt at product placement. FFS, Osher would never let this happen.

We are then physically and verbally assaulted by Mr Badger’s shirt, and in the midst of severe trauma, Sophie accidentally says, “cute shirt” – two words she’ll regret for the rest of her life.

He explains that they'll be doing some sort of watersport no one has heard of, least of all Sophie, before forcing her to put on protective clothing that communicates one clear message: today you will die. And it will hurt.