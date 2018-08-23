The Twins recap The Bachelor: One woman leans in for a kiss and Nick... doesn’t want it.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Okay, no.

Osher is becoming increasingly redundant and it’s making us very nervous.

Mr Badger just appears in a creek somewhere and explains he’s going on a date with Dasha – who goes by the name DARSHAH now mostly because she doesn’t have a choice.

You see, Nick decided he liked this one ever since he discovered she has a “lil’ wippasnappa” also known as a… son. She has a son.

Darshah arrives at the sewage creek and we’re pissed off we didn’t get to see Osher a) deliver the date card, b) place it on the table with a firm double finger tap that indicates delivery is complete, and c) leave a clue that lulls Cass into a false sense of hope which results in her saying “I’m fine” while simultaneously violently crying.

Why. Didn’t. We. Get. To. See.

Nick announces they're going fly fishing and Darshah cannot get over the fact that her son also likes fishing AND HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF TWO DIFFERENT MALES WHO BOTH FISH WHAT KIND OF WIZARDRY IS THIS?

She wants to know if he has 'family values' and we can't wait until he finally yells, "I HATE FAMILY THEY'RE DUMB HAHA," before spitting and storming off in a huff.

Though difficult, Mr Badger works out a way to get Darshah in her bikini during a fishing excursion and, yes, he now approves of her face and her body.

We start to realise how difficult this entire encounter must be for Darshah given that she speaks Russian and English and Mr Badger speaks who the f*ck knows.