The Twins recap The Bachelor: A request for a kiss ends in tears and we're done.

We begin with a man who identifies as an animal explaining what makes for a good date and no sir you have precisely no idea.

So far Mr Badger’s dates have consisted of him teaching different women how to do activities that don’t exist, while they’re dressed inappropriately because no one, least of all their shared boyfriend, gave them a heads up.

Ahead of today’s date, Honey Badger roams around the inside of a hot air balloon, and casually says in regards to planning the day, “it’s not rocket surgery”.

No.

Three things:

The expression is either 'rocket science' or 'brain surgery'. No one has ever performed surgery on a rocket, especially you. We feel like you're trying to say that Osher's skills when it comes to planning dates aren't that... special.

A woman whose name is allegedly Rhiannon turns up, and Nick continues his running joke about how he organised the date, made the hot air balloon by hand, etc.

Frankly, it's rude, because if someone wants to tell us this hot air balloon had nothing to do with Mr Osher Gunsberg we'll gladly call them a liar.