The Twins recap The Bachelor: Well... let’s be real about what led to that random AF eviction.

After destroying the discipline of ballet forever, Nick and Emily sit down on a couch, presumably with the intention of having a conversation.

Except it... it... it happens again.

THEY RUN OUT OF THINGS TO TALK ABOUT AND THEY HAVEN'T EVEN SPOKEN ABOUT ANYTHING YET.

FOR GOD'S SAKE.

TALK ABOUT THE VIEW. TALK ABOUT NICK'S DICK AND BALLS. JUST TALK ABOUT SOMETHING.

The date ends uncomfortably, and pause. We find it necessary to acknowledge that there's one common denominator in the last two conversation-less dates, and it's a 30-year-old man who refers to himself as the Honey Badger.

You, sir, need to say things. More things. Interesting things. Because asking Emily if she curled her hair is a question that necessitates only a yes or no answer, and it's also a weird question for a grown man to ask.

IT'S COCKTAIL PARTY TIME and GOODNESS Osher has news.

He says there's only one single date left before home visits, and Nick will decide who to give it to tonight.

Mr Badger talks to a few of the women, before Sophie decides to grab him because she has something planned.

Oh Jesus.

Because she finds it hard to express her emotions, she's drawn them. Which would be fine. If it wasn't... this.

It hurts our eyes but also our souls, and that's all we have to say about that. Except...

Nick decides to give the final date to Sophie. Presumably because he feels bad that she's in her mid twenties and just drew that ^^ on national television.

It's time for the rose ceremony, and obviously Dasha or Emily are going to go home, given that Nick has discovered he is constitutionally incapable of having a conversation with them - arguably a necessary component in a healthy relationship.

But then Emily gets a rose, leaving Dasha and Shannon in the bottom two.

All of a sudden, Dasha's name is called out to receive the final rose, and WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK IS GOING ON.

THIS MAKES ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE.

WHAT DID SHANNON EVER DO EXCEPT LOOK LIKE AN EERIE MIX BETWEEN SAM FROST AND KATE HUDSON? WHAT DID SHE EVER DO?

She's heartbroken, and tells Nick he never got to know her and that they would've made a great couple.

As she's getting in the car, she says, "you should've just kissed me," and THEY NEVER EVEN GOT TO KISS AND MEANWHILE HE'S KEEPING PEOPLE IN WHO HE CAN'T EVEN TALK TO.

We're so confused, and then it hits us.

Nick... Nick needs to see women in swimwear in order to decide whether he approves of their body as well as their face. The last time Nick saw Shannon in a bikini was several weeks ago, and he's forgotten. It's a relationship deal breaker for him, and that's why Shannon is so frustrated. "YOU ALREADY SAW ME IN A BIKINI AND YOU APPROVED!" she yells. "YOU'VE JUST FORGOTTEN BECAUSE YOU'VE SEEN SO MANY OTHER PEOPLE IN BIKINIS SINCE."

But Nick is adamant. "How can I know if it's real if I've only seen you in clothing?" he asks.

"Such a shame."

UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

