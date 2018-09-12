The Twins recap The Bachelor: So this whole thing about Brooke's secret is really messed up.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

We’re not saying Osher stopped personally delivering date cards because he was scared of Cat, but we’re also not saying he didn’t.

All of a sudden our darling is back, and no one has ever been so excited to be gainfully employed.

"I'm really happy Osher's here because it means a date card," Cass says, and um okay that's kinda rude... he does other things too. Such as games but also roses.

Brittney gets a second single date, even though a number of the other women haven't even had a first date, and everyone's very confused about why this situation in which a man dates two dozen women at once seems so... unfair.

For this date, Mr Badger plans to show Brittney 'Australia', a country she has lived in presumably her entire life. Of course, what he means is he's taking her to Sydney Wildlife Park, and it takes him six seconds to enter a koala enclosure he most definitely should not be in.

He acts like he knows them by name, threatening to pick them up, and one koala whose name is allegedly 'Wayno' looks... worried.