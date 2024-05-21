HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Demi & Sienna & Cate. The contradiction of midlife style icons.

I was just reading about how Demi Moore is a fashion icon at 61.
She’s been wearing clothes like crazy at the Cannes Film Festival this week, where she’s promoting a feminist horror movie that frankly, I can’t wait to see. In it, she injects a 'substance' - the movie’s called The Substance - that releases a younger version of herself. Reborn Demi is played by Margaret Qualley, who is the literal daughter of Andie MacDowell. It’s many layers of Hollywood irony, considering the injections that the town runs off, and that Demi looks to be a similar age to one of her own three daughters, but life is stranger than fiction, etc.