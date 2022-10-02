At 101, Iris Apfel is a global fashion icon. She's never tried to fit in.

In her own words, Iris Apfel says she is an "accidental icon". Seventeen years ago, when she was 84, Iris managed to find her way into the spotlight thanks to her love for fashion and textiles.

Now, she's not only a global fashion icon, she's also a businesswoman and influencer with over two million Instagram followers - and a self-titled "geriatric starlet" at the age of 101.

With a strong reputation in New York, plenty of celebrity friends, an eyewear line, and lots of fashion collaborations, Iris has cemented herself in the fashion zeitgeist. But she says without the support of her late husband Carl, she wouldn't be where she is today.

Born in 1921 and raised in Queens, New York, Iris was an only child who spent her time playing with fabric scraps with her grandmother.

"She opened one bag, and then another, and what I saw made my eyes pop: a gigantic bunch of little fabric remnants in all sorts of colours and patterns - there were scraps of all kinds, of all shapes and sizes," Iris reflected in her book. "Obsessed with texture, colour, and pattern, I spent whole evenings entertaining myself this way."

It was those fabric scraps that inspired a career in textiles.

After she graduated from university, Iris worked as a copy editor at Women's Wear Daily, before taking up an apprenticeship of sorts with an interior designer.

By 1948 and in her late 20s, Iris met a man named Carl Apfel, in upstate New York. A year later, they were married.