Seven burning questions you had after watching Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit, answered.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Queen's Gambit.

As the end of the year draws close, The Queen's Gambit has cemented itself as one of the year's must-watch series.

The drama miniseries, which dropped on Netflix in October, follows the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphaned chess prodigy who works her way up in the chess world by competing in male-dominated tournaments.

Across seven episodes, the gritty series follows more than a decade of Beth's life.

Video via Netflix.

Set during the Cold War Era, the series sees Beth progress from the basement of a Kentucky orphanage to the world championships in Russia as she struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, grief, and unrequited love along the way.

With the series currently dominating the charts on Netflix, here are seven burning questions you had after watching The Queen’s Gambit, answered.

Is The Queen's Gambit based on a true story?

Nope, not exactly.

The Queen's Gambit is based on a novel by Walter Tevis, which was published in 1983.

Originally, Walter Tevis' novel was set to be turned into a film.

In the early 2000s, screenwriter Jesse Kornbluth and actor Heath Ledger were working on a script. At the time, actress Ellen Page was reportedly slated to appear in the film's lead role.

But after Ledger's untimely death, the project was ultimately shelved.

While the novel is fictional, chess expert Dylan Loeb McClain recently pointed out that Beth Harmon has a few similarities to American grandmaster and chess prodigy Bobby Fischer.

Much like Beth, Bobby defeated the defending Russian grandmaster during the Cold War. Similarly, Bobby was well known for his aggressive style of gameplay.