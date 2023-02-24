'I was having an over-40 fashion crisis. Here are 6 things a personal stylist told me to do.'

I have always been someone who loves clothes.

But just because I love clothes, doesn't mean I always know how to wear them.

In my late teens and twenties, I would spend my Saturdays catching up with friends for a coffee or lunch before browsing the shops and trying on outfits in a considered way.

I would pore over magazines, translating what my fave celebrities were wearing to the 'high street' version that my budget allowed.

Me (on right) with my bestie on hols in some very cute mid 90s fits. Image: Supplied.

After moving into my thirties and looking after two young kids, my love of clothes entered a more confused era. I was still young, but I was mostly spending time at the local park, or on the floor building DUPLO towers.

My clothes now needed to be built for comfort and frequent washing thanks to baby vomit or mushed-up banana. These were my fashion wilderness years, made up of skinny jeans, comfortable footwear and striped t-shirts. Leggings and tights also made a strong appearance, with the odd nice top for when I finally had time to go out.