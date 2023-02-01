In 2019, Demi Moore released a tell-all book. It made Ashton Kutcher 'f**king p*ssed'.

It's been nine years since his last movie and three years since his last TV role, but this month, Ashton Kutcher is returning to the screen.

Starring in Netflix's upcoming rom-com, Your Place or Mine, Kutcher will appear alongside Reese Witherspoon - and he's currently in the thick of promoting it.

Watch the trailer for Your Place or Mine here. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

This week, the 44-year-old actor was interviewed by Esquire magazine, and he discussed the new movie and so much more.

Here are 8 things we learned from Ashton Kutcher's latest profile.

1. He's got quite the backstory.

At the beginning of the interview, profile writer Madison Vain delves into Kutcher's 'origin story'.

In case you weren't aware, the actor is from a city in Iowa, is one of three children (has a twin brother with a mild form of cerebral palsy and a sister) and worked at the local General Mills Factory with his dad until he was 18.