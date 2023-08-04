Being in your 50s suddenly seems a lot cooler. Here's why.

In the early 2000s, when I first started watching (and loving) Sex and the City, I was 21, a new graduate and about to embark on an adventure overseas. I saw Carrie and her peers living their best lives a decade ahead of me and I felt excited for the years yet to come. I had considered the 30s to be a boring decade of child-rearing and drudgery, but these women made it look sexy, fun and high fashion.

In actuality, I did not spend my 30s in trendy bars wearing Manolo Blahnik heels, rather I was trying to get pregnant, failing, and then raising small kids. But hey, it wasn't as boring as I thought it might be back when I was 21, and I am glad SATC made me feel excited about the possibility of what was ahead, instead of petrified.

Now I am in my mid-40s and I am watching the same women (okay, some of the same women) make me feel differently about my 50s.

I don't plan to be divorced, widowed or confused about my sexuality after 50, but I like that there is STILL a sense of possibility, realness and surprise in the storylines for these midlife characters. Alongside the great sex, unreal outfits, solid friendships and trendy bars of course.

There has been a lot of criticism about And Just Like That and I too have rolled my eyes at moments that missed the mark, but mostly I have been glued to the screen, soaking it all up.

I enjoy seeing women in their 50s on my TV - some with wrinkles and some without - who overwhelmingly have it together but also don't. The moments of vulnerability, embarrassment and cringe make their lives feel just relatable enough while remaining aspirational.