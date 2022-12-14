HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: I turned 50 last December. One year later, I look very different.

Would you like to see me disappear?

It’s a trick I can do.

I just wake up, wash my face and pull my hair back, leaving a fine halo of frizz around my temples. I put on no make-up. I wear my baggy exercise t-shirt and my trusty activewear leggings. And I get on with my day.

At the shops, not one eye will flick towards me. Not male, not female. I am immediately invisible – a middle-aged woman with a middle-aged shape in middle-aged clothes. In that uniform, people literally look through me.

It’s a neat vanishing act.

Compared to the hyper-visibility of some other seasons of your life, notably your teens and 20s, when it feels like every detail of your existence is being observed, measured, judged and weighed up for value, there is a glorious freedom in moving through the world unseen.

And also, there isn’t.

Because I am not gone. I am still here.

And this year, since my big mid-life birthday, I have felt an urgency to prove it, like I never have before.

Welcome to my midlife makeover.

Lol.

I work with Mia Freedman. You might have heard of her. We're the same age, and she's my friend, my co-host, my boss, my work-wife. And famously, she lives and breathes clothes.

She doesn’t live and breathe ‘fashion’, with all that suggests: hefty price tags and blink-and-you'll-miss-it-trends, she just has an unrivalled sense of what she wants to say, on any given day, with her clothes. She sees dressing as a creative art form, just like writing, broadcasting, creating beautiful spaces. She is an uplifting, walking inspiration for feeling yourself, being yourself, and not playing it safe.