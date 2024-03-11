'A yassified funeral': A brutally honest recap of the Oscars red carpet.

It's that time of year when fashion experts, critics and istas come out of hibernation to judge and analyse the night of all nights — The Oscars.

As a normie, I always feel left out of the fashion conversations when it comes to awards season. Now, I don't have a background in fashion and I'm not planning on having a foreground in it either, but I still want to play.

So, after watching the Oscars red carpet, I have some notes.

We first have to mention the important stuff. Both Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh took a stand on the red carpet today in support of women with short torsos.

An extreme response to "The straps on my dress keep falling down".