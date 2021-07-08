A recent engagement and celebrating four years sober: Demi Moore and her daughters in 2021.

Demi Moore and her daughters appear closer than ever.
In the latest campaign for swimwear line Andie, the 58-year-old actress modeled alongside her three girls, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Sharing photos of the shoot on Instagram, Moore wrote about how important it was to include her daughters.
Watch: Demi Moore discusses the childhood moment that shaped her. Post continues after video.
"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever," she wrote. "I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness. Especially sharing it with my daughters!"
"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."