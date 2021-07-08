A recent engagement and celebrating four years sober: Demi Moore and her daughters in 2021.

Demi Moore and her daughters appear closer than ever.

In the latest campaign for swimwear line Andie, the 58-year-old actress modeled alongside her three girls, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Sharing photos of the shoot on Instagram, Moore wrote about how important it was to include her daughters.

Watch: Demi Moore discusses the childhood moment that shaped her. Post continues after video.



Video via GMA.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever," she wrote. "I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness. Especially sharing it with my daughters!"

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."