A running tally of everything celebrities are wearing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

This story will be updated throughout the 76th Cannes Film Festival so you can see all the best celebrity Cannes 2023 red carpet, after party and street style looks.

Just as the dust is settling on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, the 76th Cannes Film Festival has begun.

Every May for two weeks, Hollywood A-listers, up-and-coming actors, filmmakers, models and other celebrities we don’t know the names of make their way to the South of France to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

It's the largest and most important gathering for the film industry and includes film premieres, exclusive events and parties. Yep, she's fancy.

Here's a running tally of everything everyone is wearing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Elle Fanning

Image: Getty.