10 of the most stylish women over 50 to follow on Instagram.

Fashion trends fade but style is forever. That's something we've been reminded of recently.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing demographic of older women sharing their outfits and shopping tips on beautifully curated Instagram feeds. Their cool sense of style gives us daily inspiration and proves that with age comes a confidence in knowing what works.

But enough from us.

Here are 10 such women you should follow immediately.

Fifi Milne, @shopwithfifi

Why you should follow her: Australian ex-fashion editor Fifi Milne is brilliant at pairing staple wardrobe pieces that you can rotate for all occasions. Plus, she explains exactly how to do it and where she gets her pieces from.