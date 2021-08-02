13 women on how much time they actually spend on their side-hustle (with full-time work).

Women.

We're pretty good at juggling it all.

From work, or kids, and even study: what's one more responsibility on top of everything else... right?

For many Lady Startups, side-hustles and micro-businesses are the perfect avenue to monetise a passion without sacrificing a steady income.

They can be as time-consuming as they can be rewarding; as fulfilling as they can be exhausting.

So we chatted to 13 women to see how they fit their own side-hustle in around other work, exercise, social commitments, school pick ups and everything else in between.

Here's what they had to say:

Nikki

I work 2 days per week as an Executive Assistant and have been with the same company for 20 years (I was full-time before having kids).

The other 3 days I could say I dedicate to my side-hustle, Grey Pebble Designs, but my reality is that the housework, the washing, the bills, the school activities, the kids and the food shopping all take up a lot of my time.

Whatever is left I spend on my side-hustle! And that’s still enough time to get it all done.