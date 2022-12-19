'After years of stress and trauma, I was completely burnt out. Here's how I overcame it.'

The different states of the nervous system;

The impact of burnout, trauma and the buildup of stress on the nervous system (known as allostatic load);

The negative habits that lead to nervous system dysregulation; and

The positive daily habits that support a healthy and thriving nervous system; and

The simple daily exercises and movements that help shift the nervous system into a balanced state.

It led us to developing the NeuroFit app – a simple, effective and scientific tool to help us and others regulate their nervous system daily. It was a tool we wish someone had created for us a decade earlier.

We launched NeuroFit to my existing coaching audience in mid-2022 and the results were amazing. Our members now report:

Feeling 54 per cent less stressed in just seven days; and

96 per cent of members experience relief from negative emotions within five minutes of balancing their nervous system with an exercise.

The stories began pouring in. Members were telling us that:

Their anxiety and OCD were dramatically reduced;

The balancing exercises were helping them manage fibromyalgia and even seizures;

They were making a dent in chronic fatigue and Long Covid, and

They were feeling significantly more focused and creative.

With results like these, we knew we were on to something. And we knew we’d developed a tool that was helping people in ways that mindfulness and meditation apps like Calm and traditional talk therapy weren't.

Here’s what healing my nervous system and developing NeuroFit has taught me:

Start with the Nervous System.

Turns out, chronic stress and burnout must be addressed through the body and not the mind. This is why mindset-focused approaches rarely work to combat chronic stress and burnout.

There is a scientific reason for this - 80 per cent of the nerves in the body are afferent which means they go up from the body up to the brain. Only 20 per cent of the nerves go from the brain down to the body.

This means if the body perceives stress or danger, these survival-based signals are overpowering to even the strongest mindset. The silver lining is that taking “advantage” of these same afferent nerves leads to amazing results – fast.

Identify Your Nervous System State.

Learning to identify which nervous system state I was in and how to shift out of it was a game changer for me. It allowed me to notice patterns and pre-empt them. I started to learn what would trigger my “fight or flight” response and what would put me into a “shutdown” state. Then, instead of staying in a negative state for days on end, I’d be able to shift out of it within minutes.