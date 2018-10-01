The 8 things successful people do in their first three months in a new job.

Your first few weeks on the job can go by like a blur.

There’s a new office to navigate, new people to meet and an overwhelming amount of new information to take in.

And within this whirlwind is also the niggling pressure to make a good first impression in your new role.

The good news is it’s easier than you think to impress your new employer. According to career experts, these are the things successful people do in their first three months on the job.

1. Ask as many (relevant) questions as possible.

Bobbi Mahlab, managing director of employment agency Mahlab, tells Mamamia that the best thing a new starter can do is ask lots of relevant questions.

“Obviously not to ask them at inappropriate times, but just to keep a running list of the things that you want to know that you think can help you do the best job you can and understand the organisation you’re apart of,” Mahlab says.

“It’s equally important to be listening… and just really listening in general, absorbing as much information as you possibly can, is a great thing to do.”

2. Exude positivity and enthusiasm.

Bobbi, who co-founded a casual mentoring program for young women, says employers are looking for new employees to bring enthusiasm and fresh ideas.

“You want to be really positive. You want to be bringing enthusiasm, and energy, and ideas and positivity to the role,” the Mentor Walks Australia co-founder says.

3. Observe the culture before jumping in.

Career consultant Raelene Campbell tells Mamamia that as much as you might want to suggest sweeping changes and big ideas right off the bat, it’s best to hold back and observe your workplace before jumping in.

“When you’re in meetings you can observe how they’re run. Look at the values. Are they actually being lived in breathed in the company?” the Career: Take 2 director says.

4. Set some clear goals – and work with your employer on how to reach them.

Bobbi says its important that new starters get clarity on their role and what they’re expected to achieve as early as possible into their new job.

“Some of the best performers I’ve seen is where people actually do a 30 and 90-day plan when they’re starting in a new role. And they’ll bring that plan to me and say ‘this is what I’m planning to do in my first 90 days. Does that align with your expectations?'”

Raelene adds that having a plan for what training and knowledge you need for your job is also a great idea. On that list of knowledge gaps to fill should be your workplace processes, culture and politics as well as more broadly the industry and market your company is in.