It’s impossible to always be working at 110 per cent, despite what any motivational speakers on YouTube tell you.

Which is why sometimes people make... slips.

We all have that one work mistake that keeps us up at night.

"Why did I leave the oven on at the cafe all night in 2012?"

"I can’t believe I put my night out on the company card."

To celebrate the recklessness of it all, we asked 19 women for the biggest mistake they’ve ever made at work.

There are two types of work wives. Post continues after video.





You’re welcome.

"I accidentally spent $20,000."

"So once upon a time I pressed the wrong button on a budget I was setting up and I accidentally spent $20,000 in two days. Whoops."

"I forgot I was holding a cider when I put the kids to bed."

"When I was on my gap year I worked in a boarding house. One night myself and the other gap assistants were having a few drinks before going out on a Monday night, but first we had to put the girls to bed and make sure their lights were out. The next week a senior teacher in the boarding house sat me down to tell me I’d been holding a bottle of cider when I put the girls to bed. I had no recollection and was completely mortified. For some reason they didn’t fire me."

"I accidentally drank drove my boss’s car."

"My boss at a cafe once asked me to drive her car to pick up ice cream from the supermarket and I almost crashed her car. I was on my P plates and forgot that I had been tasting cocktails earlier (so was essentially drink driving), and I hadn’t put any P plates on."

"I wasted an entire keg of beer and never owned up to it."

"I was working at a bar and went out the back to change a keg. To this day, I have no idea how to change a keg, but I believed in my soul that I’d be able to work it out. I tried, and ended up getting sprayed with beer. Eventually, I accidentally knocked the keg over, and beer started leaking out. By this point I was so stressed that I just abandoned the task all together, returned to the bar, said we were out of that type of beer, and never owned up to spilling it. A few months later someone casually mentioned that some idiot had wasted an entire keg of beer, but they thought it was someone who had left. I nodded in agreement."