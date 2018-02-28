The Twins recap Married at First Sight: At the dinner party, Dean does the unthinkable.

Nasser has woken up very peacefully in his ghost-free apartment, and, no, he shan’t be putting any pants on.

What he would like, he explains, is for Gab to come back and sincerely apologise for trying to make him stay in an apartment that has evil spirits in it. He found it very scary but also distressing, so obviously did what any man would: left Gab there alone to deal with the ghosts herself.

Gab finally arrives at the apartment, and Nasser begins vacuuming her suitcases to get the spirits off them and that is most definitely not a thing.

WHAT'S HAPPENED TO NASS? We discuss the fact he's probably a demon now on our MAFS recap podcast.

It is clear that since Nasser stayed overnight in the haunted apartment he has become possessed by a demon and we just don’t know if Married at First Sight has insurance for this kind of thing.

Gab does not apologise to demon, but Nasser tells the camera, “She understood, she just doesn’t want to admit it,” and no, Nasser. Precisely no one understands.

Mel and John have done well to mostly avoid ghost-related arguments, and are visiting the hot springs.

Their relationship has moved to a phase that consists exclusively of giving each other compliments, and then kissing on the lips. It's nice if not slightly repetitive.

Meanwhile, Carly is seeking the help of friends to explain that her fake husband a) went to Milan last week for no reason, b) won't stop trying to sell her an ice cream machine, and c) may or may not be a fake millionaire.

Her friends listen patiently and then essentially say: Na srsly tho wtf are you still doing with this human he sounds like the worst.

SHHH SHUT UP IT'S TIME FOR THE DINNER PARTY AND SOMETHING ABOUT AN ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM PLS.