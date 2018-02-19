Married At First Sight's Tracey Jewel has already dated another reality TV villain.

We all have a type. But unlike Married At First Sight‘s Tracey Jewel, most of us can’t say it’s “reality TV villain.”

The 34-year-old was unlucky enough to be “expertly” matched up with Dean “she needs to respect me as the man” Wells. But long before that she dated a certain Perth boy who went on to be one of the most despised reality romantic leads.

Yes, Tracey Jewel was high school sweethearts with The Bachelor’s Blake Garvey. You know, the guy who broke up with Sam Frost over the phone with the help of the show’s producers before the 2014 season finale aired.

Listen: The Twins discuss Sunday night’s episode, in which Tracey chose to stay with Dean for reasons we don’t understand.

Tracey told Nova 96.9 FMs’ Fitzy and Wippa on Monday that the two WA natives got together as teens and Blake was her first ever boyfriend.

“We were high school sweethearts together. We went out for about a year and a half,” she told the radio duo.

Tracey said she hasn’t spoken to Blake since before he went on The Bachelor, but did get a surprise watching the show.