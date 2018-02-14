"I feel like an idiot." MAFS' Ryan on learning Davina was cheating on him with Dean.

Married At First Sight groom Ryan Gallagher said he feels like a “dipstick” after learning his TV bride Davina Rankin had a secret fling with fellow contestant Dean Wells.

Tuesday night’s episode showed that shortly after Ryan and Davina got matching tattoos (yikes!), the fashion business owner met up with Dean to start a romance behind their on-screen partners’ backs.

It was cringe-worthy viewing for most of us, but for Ryan it was especially “hard to watch”.

On the Today show this morning, the 29-year-old told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner just how watching the episode made him feel.

“It’s definitely a new feeling watching it on telly, because even if someone does something to you off telly you don’t get to see it. But now I get to see it,” he said.

“I feel like an idiot because I didn’t know what was going on.

“To get a tattoo with someone who is doing that – I sort of feel like a bit of a dipstick.”

Ryan, who went into the Channel Nine show with a “wide open” heart, had hoped to find someone to settle down with.

“Sort of not going to end up doing that,” he said. “It’s not the best outcome.”

Reminding us all that these are real people on this show with real feelings, Ryan looked upset as he spoke about “hitting the gym” to get over his disappointment.

Georgie tried her best to console him with the cliché there are “plenty more fish in the sea”, but Ryan didn’t want to hear it, saying there “wasn’t fish in the sea before I went on the show”.

Is anyone else feeling like it was all just a bit of fun up to this point and it suddenly just got real?

