The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The 'evidence' that destroys Melissa.

"I think the biggest challenge we'll face is the logistic challenge," Jake says and respectfully, we disagree.

"That plays into it I suppose."

He asks if she's thinking about having kids in the next few years and Beck's like I DON'T BELIEVE IN TIME and are you literally having a fight about time right now?? (Yes).

Over on Jason and Alana's date, they're talking pragmatically about where they'll live.

Alana asks if he'll move to the Gold Coast, where she lives and works as a school teacher, and... how do we put this.

You definitely no longer have a job.

"Like. There's a petition."

SHUT THE F**K UP COZ IT'S BOYS AND GIRLS NIGHT. AND EVERYONE'S COMING BACK EVEN COCO.

Sam tells the camera that it's inevitable there will be "trouble tonight" in that he will personally start that trouble. With Bryce. Specifically. And thank you Sam we appreciate it.

As they all arrive, Belinda sits the girls down and tells them about how her and Patrick did the sex finally and that's done! What's next!

Everyone is excited but slightly confused. Belinda's story starts with Patrick on a field and there's a tuba and he cartwheels and they're unsure if she's retelling a very strange... dream... or a real life scenario.

But nevermind that because Samantha has received some "bombshell" news for one of the wives and omg is it about Kerry (no).

In her hometown of Canberra, she heard something about Bryce that she just must tell Melissa or else she couldn't sleep at night.

As the old contestants are arriving to boiz night/gewls night, Russell tells the camera about how much red meat he's been eating etc. and OK but why are producers asking Russell exclusively about how much meat he's been eating and how, specifically, he is cooking it? How is that kind?

At the gewls night, Beck tells all the ladies about the time Bryce told her about his secret girlfriend.

They turn around and ask Melissa how she feels, and she insists she believes Bryce - AKA she thinks Beck, who is sitting in front of her, is a liar.

They all cheers to Bryce being lucky to have Melissa and that's just not... it.

Oh. Samantha is running late because she's been spilling all the tea to an enthusiastic producer.

You see, there's a girl waiting for Bryce to get off the show. Because she's his... girlfriend.

SAM HAS SEEN THE TEXTS.

SHE HAS THE RECEIPTS.

WE REPEAT. THE WOMAN HAS THE RECEIPTS.

At the boiz night, the other Sam is here, and he says Bryce should be "nervous".

Bryce recounts what happened with Beck and yeah it doesn't make him sound... good.

"I thought it was implicit I didn't want Melissa to know about my private girlfriend."

Just like Leigh Sales interviewing the prime minister, Sam asks, 'Your integrity has been questioned since I left... and everyone hates you, how do you feel about it?"

Bryce does not appreciate the line of questioning, so Sam calls him a "cockhead".

James asks if perhaps Sam could be a little more constructive in his feedback to Bryce, which Sam takes on board.

"Let me be kinder."

He explains to Bryce that his wife probably doesn't even like him and will leave him after the gewl's night when she hears what he's been up to.

And then.