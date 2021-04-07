The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The 'evidence' that destroys Melissa.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.
We open on Belinda and Patrick laying beside each other in bed and greetings, did you have sex Y/N.
Patrick shouts immediately that they did indeed get intimate and yeah, he thinks the tuba had something to do with it.
It becomes clear that Belinda definitely thinks you just have sex the one time and then it's fin, and shot gun not... telling her. The truth.
Over in Beck and Jake's apartment, Beck hasn't returned from visiting her sick dog mostly because her sick dog isn't real.
To everyone's surprise, she suddenly arrives home and even says she missed Jake which is the shock of the season.
Jason and Alana are living in separate apartments ever since Alana chose gossip over her husband (respect), but today, Jason has put on a suit and at this point we've actually forgotten what everyone's getting dressed up for.
Oh.
That's right.
Final dates.
Which is a strange... phrase... given they're meant to be... married. Indefinitely.
Jason says the one rule is that they're not allowed to talk about Bryce or anyone else from the experiment. Only them.