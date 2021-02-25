The Twins recap Married at First Sight: A bride just realised she had a one night stand.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

On the South Coast, Alana and Josh are waking up in each other’s arms, and Josh is definitely pretending like he’s not super keen to get back on the beers at 9:30am.

A producer asks Alana how last night went and she says “last night we… was…” “last night we went…” “last night the next level…”

Sweetie just tell us you did the sex that’s okay. In fact, it’s encouraged.

Alana confirms that they connect really well, like, sexually, and we’re sure the principal at the school she works at will be relieved to hear that.

'They're good like that.'

Meanwhile, Melissa and Bryce are (still) fighting, ever since Bryce told his new wife that she’s: “not ugly”.

“Do you want to talk or… we just going to stand here in silence?” Bryce asks and we don’t know, Bryce. Are you going to tell the nice lady that her face is better than not ugly??

On top of being flagrantly unapologetic, Bryce is also angry at Melissa, because she questioned his intentions for being here. Which was rude and also offensive.

“If you trust someone you don’t question them,” he explains to Melissa. “I didn’t question you,” he says before mumbling, “I only questioned the quality of your face. Out loud. During an otherwise pleasant conversation.”