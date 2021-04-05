The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The couple who will never have any friends.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

EXCUSE US it's the final Commitment Ceremony before the final vows so the stakes are moderate.

Bryce, as always, is doing his part to ruin other marriages. Jason and Alana are struggling ever since Alana accidentally threw her husband, with full force, under a moving f**king bus.

Alana keeps accidentally telling everyone what Jason says in private. Which he has asked her not to do. But what Jason fails to understand, is that what Jason says in private is also really, really good gossip. For everyone to hear. And we would like to personally thank Alana for her Act of Service to the Australian people.

"The gossip was, like, really good."

But Jason still can't get his head around it and sweetie do you not see how good the gossip is? Might you want to look a little closer?

With tears streaming down her face, Alana acknowledges she regrets what she did a little bit but in her defence she'd had four or maybe even six standard drinks and Melissa and Bryce were being exceptionally annoying.

Speaking of annoying, Melissa and Bryce are getting ready for the Commitment Ceremony and out of NOWHERE Melissa says: "I'm starting to see what everyone else sees."