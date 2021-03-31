The Twins recap Married at First Sight: We just learned what Bryce says behind his wife's back.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

OK.

We don't mean to alarm anyone but, yeah, we think that Bec might have called the police last night after Bryce forced a kiss on her cheek against her will and shut down production of Australia's loosest show.

But Booka and Brett didn't let an (alleged) assault get in the way of rekindling their relationship.

"WE WERE PHYSICALLY INTIMATE," Brett yells at a cameraman passing by and mate we're going to need you to calm down.

Alana and Jason are also on speaking terms again, after not sharing a bed for two of the three nights of the trip away and like Alana must really regret not bringing her vibrator?? Which she tried to bring but then Jason confiscated it??

And also a back up vibrator??

But all the couples are still pissed off after Bryce and Melissa refused to come to the boiz/gewls nights even though the venue was five steps from their accommodation. So it's not like they got stuck in traffic. And then they played Monopoly instead. Which everyone knows is a sad game.

Melissa explains to Bryce that she would never have gone out without him and he says "GOOD WIFE" kind of like how we say "GOOD DOG" when our dog does wees outside.

