An investigation into what actually happens between Coco and Cam on MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Warning: This post contains some serious MAFS spoilers.

Going into this season of MAFS there were precisely three things that were pretty much guaranteed: 1. there would be a boatload of drama 2. the experts would match couples on no logical basis and 3. there would be a classic cheating scandal.

And so far we have not been disappointed.

That's right, we're only three weeks into the show a cheating scandal is already well and truly brewing. This time around it involves contestants Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman, who are rumoured to cheat on their respective partners Samantha Harvey and Sam Carraro.

Watch the trailer for the current season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

And this week it looks like Coco and Cam will be spending some more time together.... which can only lead to more drama.

In the trailer for the upcoming "intimacy week" (which already makes us feel uncomfortable) a voice says we can expect "forbidden attraction", before cutting to a clip of Coco and Cam meeting up in private.

"Now who's blushing," Coco is heard saying in the clip.

"I need to get back up to my wife," says Cam.