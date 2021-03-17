The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Bryce 100%, without a doubt, has a secret girlfriend.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open on Belinda and Patrick developing their own love language where they quack in each other's faces in the morning and honestly this is by far the most normal relationship behaviour we've seen on this show.

Maybe they can bitch about Bryce. In duck. At the dinner party. And Bryce won't know what they're saying. Unless he also speaks duck. Which would be a real plot twist.

But EXCUSE US because there is a RUMOUR which is our SINGLE FAVOURITE THING.

Belinda and Patrick discuss the rumour, which involves Bryce, while Patrick straightens her hair. Very carefully. It's ridiculous.

"Bec was in the gym, when Bryce told her about the secret girlfriend." But Jason decides that maybe he should ask Bryce directly about the rumour, given that everyone's talking about him. Honestly, that never even crossed our minds as a possible thing to do… we just wanted everyone to bitch about him some more??

Jason tells Bryce that everyone in the experiment believes he has a girlfriend "on the outside" and asks if there's any truth to it.

Bryce's first concern is where the rumour came from and sweetie don't you worry your little head over that.

No