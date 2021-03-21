The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The most tone-deaf groom in MAFS history.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It's the morning after the dinner party, which means yes it's time for the experts to get the naughty boys (Bryce) in trouble.

Reflecting on last night, everyone feels sorry for Melissa. Except Melissa. Who feels sorry for Bryce. Because no one is being sympathetic enough that he has a secret girlfriend and must really miss her??

Melissa reflects that she and Bryce don’t argue, and sweetie that’s because he says most women in this experiment are hotter than you and you don't... challenge him? About that?

Meanwhile, Kerry and Johnny are working out what their couple name should be and settle on 'Jerry'.

Look.

It's lovely that they're not fighting about a rumoured cheating scandal but also, this isn't what wins the ratings on a Sunday night, guys.

It's really not.

It's time for the couples to separate to discuss their Commitment Ceremony decision, and we get a flashback to last week when James made the joke.

No.

We've discussed this.

We can't see this footage anymore do you understand.

Unaffected by the trauma of last week's Commitment Ceremony, Jaimie is telling a few of the women about her new husband, Chris.