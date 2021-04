Like is the woman meant to... dance? Or clap like a monkey? Because she's absolutely doing both.

Can you imagine being briefed. On this job. As a musician.

"You'll be going to a sporting oval."

"Oh. Is there a game on?"

"No. It's MAFS. There's a couple. You'll be playing music and cheerleading. No. None of it will be co-ordinated. Fin."

"If I understood what this program was I would've turned down. The job."

After the performance... ends... they skip away, excited to have sex to the tune of a tuba.

But hush now it's time for Melissa and Bryce's final date.

Bryce would like Melissa to come to Canberra to see the "real him" and Melissa thinks it would be great to ask Canberra, generally, if Bryce has a secret girlfriend.

"Do you guys hang out with her/them, too?"

When they arrive, they visit Bryce's friends, and relay what's been going on in the experiment.

His friends seem entirely unsurprised that he's exclusively experienced conflict for six weeks straight.

Cool.

But Melissa has been here for four minutes now, and she has questions about an alleged secret girlfriend.

All of Bryce's friends refuse to look her in the eye as they sit in silence.

"Is that the wife I met? Certainly."

"If I HAD a girlfriend on the outside," Bryce announces in an attempt to make things less awkward, "WHY would I tell anyone?" and Jesus Bryce that is not the number one question.

Over on Johnny and Kerry's final date they're having a picnic on a stage at the local theatre and DEAR GOD WHAT ARE BRYCE'S FRIENDS SAYING.

They have some snacks, before Johnny gives Kerry a gift. A key to his home.

Which is strange. Because she's never been there.

And they've been together. For three weeks.

But nevermind that to Bryce's friends are still silent and it's been six hours now.

Eventually, one says, "If I knew more... I'd comment," which isn't that... reassuring.

"No comment."

Jason, Bryce's other friend, pursues a different tactic. "What did he tell you?" he asks and dear God this is not looking good.

A producer then takes Jason aside to see if at least they can get the goss.

"No," Jason says about the allegations. Pause.

"I don't know. I don't know what he's doing," he whispers.

Cool.

THEY DON'T KNOW IF THEIR FRIEND IS LYING ABOUT CHEATING ON HIS CURRENT FAKE WIFE AND HOW IS THERE AMBIGUITY.

Jason's eyes say: "Just confirming you've only heard about the ONE alleged girlfriend... should I bring up the..."

No, Jason.

Bryce has to go now.

As they leave, the camera stays on his friend Elly.

"The gift thing is true..." she says definitively and EXCUSE US WOT.

Australian of the Year.

Elly. You're a local hero.

Melissa leaves the pub and says she found the whole experience a little "unnerving" and dw we're sure he'll introduce you to his girlfriend on the next Canberra trip.

When Melissa confronts Bryce about the fact his friends definitely think he might have a secret girlfriend, he says that he's getting very close to falling in love and sees a future with her and darling Bryce that does not answer the question.

Meanwhile, Georgia and Liam are having a fancy dinner in the city.

Liam asks Georgia if she will still be understanding of his sexuality after the experiment (??), and she eloquently explains that it will depend on how much "dick [he] needs in his life".

Georgia pls. We can't just ask people how much dick they need in their life.

"How can I be sure?"

Liam very kindly says he's monogamous and won't cheat and isn't it kinda like asking a straight person if they can be sure they won't want other penises and vaginas?

Look. It's probably a problematic conversation but given what's going on in Canberra (both in the news and with... Bryce), we'll allow it.

UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.