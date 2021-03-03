The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The beginning of a dirty cheatin' scandal.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It's Beck.

And she'd like to file a formal complaint against her husband.

She's pissed off because it's day five of Jake not making the bed, and yeah, she's feeling a bit sensitive about it and LADY YOU KEEP CALLING HIM BORING TO HIS FACE REMEMBER THAT.

It's at this point that the experts are forced to acknowledge that this whole 'Confession Week' debacle has ruined almost every relationship.

"At least in recent memory." Expert Mel says they're just trying to "fast track open and honest communication" and yes because people in long-term relationships always rank the opposite sex based on their physical appearance and so it's nice we're doing that early.

'Confession Week' has certainly strengthened Coco and Sam's relationship. The pair are sleeping separately ever since they called each other ugly.

Coco accepts that Sam just must not find her attractive, but Sam is simply bamboozled. He keeps calling Coco's ranking of him a "cheap shot" and can we talk about the EXTENT to which some men CANNOT understand that a woman WOULDN'T be attracted to them??

... Why. "I think it was a little bit of a swipe," he assures himself. "I get that she's emotionally charged, she's a female. She's got feelings," and mate you're the one who can't get over it.