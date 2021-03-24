The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The man who single-handedly "ruined" a marriage.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

OK.

So Melissa is pretending like the worst part of her relationship with Bryce is his snoring which is a lie.

But in Booka and Brett's apartment, they're sleeping in separate bedrooms ever since they received a 'feedback' letter from Patrick that basically said: "Hey Booka everyone thinks you're annoying and arrogant and also your band isn't that great lol x."

Patrick. Wtf.

Obviously, Booka realised that Patrick's opinion of her is entirely based on conversations he's had with her husband Brett. Which is a worry. Given one piece of feedback was literally, "you think you're really smart..." which sounds like something a Year 9 girl would say.



"I agreed with the overall theme of the letter," Brett says and mate we cannot emphasise enough how much you need to stop saying that.

Brett would just like to move forward, which begins with Booka accepting that she's a bad person/witch/everyone hates her. When Booka refuses to do that, Brett is shook.

Why don't you go bitch to Patrick about me??