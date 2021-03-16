The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The wife who can't stop insulting her 'grotty' husband.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Our new couples have awoken the morning after their wedding smiling and cuddling and no. We've been through this process so many times.

We know it seems lovely.

But soon everything will go to s**t.

Speaking of s**t, James and Jo have decided to meet up following their reconciliation yesterday which sounds like a terrible idea.

Jo tells the camera, "I can't force myself to like someone," and sweetie you've summed up the entire problem with this show in one sentence.

"What's the point in being here?" she says and Jo we honestly ask ourselves that every night.

They reflect on the hurt and pain they've caused each other and may we remind everyone it has been three. weeks. of. marriage.

"Jo and I can be civil," James proudly tells the camera and, well.

Isn't that an achievement. (No.)

In Booka's apartment, she is kindly telling Brett that the ongoing joke about Brett and Patrick being in a romantic relationship went too far.

"Pretending to be a persecuted minority is funny. Do you get it yet?"