The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Coco's husband would like to be brutally honest.

We open midway through Melissa and Bryce's first night together as they're awoken by a raging fire alarm and, pause.

If this isn't an omen sent from the devil himself to GTFO of this situation we don't know what is.

The next morning, a producer shouts "WAKE UP" before squatting beside their bed and whispering "was there any time for intimacy last night?"

Jesus lady this is a private bedroom and you are not welco -

Oh.

Nevermind.

Melissa and Bryce confirm they did indeed put 1 x penis inside 1 x vagina last night right after the fire alarm debacle which is useless information we shan't ever forget.

Rebecca and Jake, however, slept separately, on account of Rebecca believing Jake came on too strong. And also his teeth.

"He's had time to get veneers. Surely."