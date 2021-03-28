The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The most embarrassing decision we've ever seen.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open on Alana and Jason being amicable again ever since there's gossip that urgently needs to be discussed.

It's Booka and Brett. They did a lot of yelling at the dinner party about the time Patrick wrote hate mail to Booka that wasn't even anonymous.

The morning after, they're waking up in separate apartments and Booka gets a dirty glass out of the dishwasher and drinks water from it and okay things are bad but they're not... that bad.

Oh. Maybe you should... wash it.

Brett tells the camera that all he wants is for Booka to be more light-hearted and fun about him/Patrick calling her self-centred but also arrogant. Is that too much to ask? (Yes).

And then there's Melissa. Who can't stop crying.

She knew that Bryce had told Bec she was the hottest woman in this experiment. But last night Bec suggested that it was said in a flirtatious tone and pause.

Didn't we all just... assume Bryce was flirting with Bec when he approached her alone in the gym and told her he thought she was hot? Was that not... implicit? Did Melissa think he was just relaying facts to the nice woman in the gym?