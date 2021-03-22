The Twins recap Married at First Sight: When you break up in front of your parents.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It's the day after the Commitment Ceremony, and everyone is bitching about Bryce which seems appropriate and also necessary.

Of course, over in Bryce and Melissa's apartment, Bryce shouts "WE'RE BEING TARGETED BY TOXIC PEOPLE" and we don't want to be impolite but Bryce we think you might be. The toxic. People.

"It's us two against the world at the moment," he whispers to Melissa while holding her too tightly and someone call the fckn police like three episodes ago.

But ALERT ALERT. We have a late check-in ALERT.

It's Jaimie and Chris. And apparently this morning, Jaimie told her husband that the only reason she wrote Stay at the Commitment Ceremony was to save face and LADY WHY.

We need to acknowledge a recurring theme here, and we'd like it brought to the attention of the very important people who make MAFS.

Why do all the best bits happen off camera. Why would you let Jaimie be rude to Chris without a camera present? You know we'd all really like to see that?

And today, you failed.