The Twins recap Married at First Sight: John Aiken just changed the rules.

TONIGHT'S THE DINNER PARTY AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH WE NEED TO CONCENTRATE.

We open on Patrick and apparently things aren't going well between him and Belinda.

We're told that Patrick has "withdrawn" ever since Belinda didn't enjoy his bath because there was too much bubble bath/oil/crystals which everyone knows isn't good for your PH levels if you know what we mean.

Belinda, not wanting to shout "I DIDN'T WANNA GET THRUSH" in the face of her new husband, comes up with a plan to cheer him up.

With no context whatsoever, they jump out of a plane.

"I shat so many bricks!" Pat exclaims with relief because at least now he doesn't have to shit in their doorless hotel room.

Meanwhile, Russell keeps forgetting the word for 'Kiwi fruit' but we don't have time for this because the dinner table is being SET and people are about to behave APPALLINGLY.

But before we get to that: Beth - sweetie... we need you to remove your price tag.

It's almost like... these aren't your real clothes. And these aren't real... marriages. As the couples get ready, we're helpfully alerted to the tension building between Alana and Jason.