The Twins recap Married at First Sight: 'Mate. That was disgusting.'

The couples are waking up on their holiday (from nothing) and there’s one person on everyone’s mind: Bryce.

We’re shown sweeping shots of the retreat but it’s like… no one’s going to use any of these facilities because there’s so much bitching to do about Bryce and so little time???

Over in Bryce and Melissa’s room, Bryce thinks they should handle all this conflict by being themselves and no offence but that’s a terrible idea.

Meanwhile, Bec believes Jake could’ve been the bigger person last night in his argument with Bryce, and we really fkn disagree.

... touché.

But shh pls because we forgot Alana and Jason are no longer speaking. According to Jason, their relationship can’t come back from the fact that Alana betrayed his trust by telling everyone about the time he called Bryce’s behaviour ‘heroic’.

He’s responding with maturity and dignity, by refusing to leave his room. For the foreseeable future. Or at least until he can go home. Which seems excessive.

Bryce commends Jason for ‘having his back’ through ‘thick and thin’ and yeah dude look where that got him it literally cost him his marriage.

For Booka, however, everyone else’s f*cked marriages have led her to wonder if Brett is really that bad. Yes he bad-mouthed her on national television. Yes his best friend wrote her what can only be described as hate mail.