The Twins recap Married at First Sight: You can't just comment on someone's... teeth.

They spit their vows while holding hands and then kiss each other on the lips, transmitting COVID-19 via air, touch and saliva, but Melissa is still worried about "having" to tell Bryce she hasn't been in a relationship in 12 years.

As always, it's unclear... why... she would need to... tell him that... but Melissa is adamant that he should know something she's deeply insecure about, immediately.

At the reception she identifies a natural pause in conversation and shouts "IT'S BEEN A WHILE SINCE I'VE BEEN IN A RELATIONSHIP" before declaring that, yeah, we were all still on MySpace the last time she had a boyfriend.

Bryce shrugs and says he was engaged until six months ago when he saw an ad for Married at First Sight casting and BOOM, called it off.

That's... strange.

Cool.

Melissa's Pop seems to mistake this television production for a real wedding reception and makes a heartfelt speech, and bags not explaining to him that last season one husband scrubbed fecal matter off a toilet bowl because she hooked up with another groom.

That's what Melissa has entered into, Pop.

Next, we meet Rebecca who seems less than impressed with the whole 'marrying a stranger' concept which begs the question, why did she...

Nevermind.

She says she has "high standards" and "knows what she wants," which is code for "give me a vulnerable person," and "I'll break him, spiritually".

The guests include one woman who looks alarmingly like Cosima De Vito from Australian Idol circa 2003 and lady are you here to sing a cover song Y/N.

Co... Cos.... Cosima? De Vito?

When Rebecca sees Jake at the end of the aisle it's a firm... no. From her.

Apparently he is looking at her likes she's "sex on a stick" and he pulled an "oooh she's hot" expression which she finds offensive but we wish literally anyone looked at us like that??

He mentions in passing that he runs a charity but Rebecca doesn't give a f**k. She decides his teeth are a problem but she'll "try and bite [her] tongue" and dude you met him 45 seconds ago and have already said he has a s**t smile.

Rebecca decides that because Jake doesn't have veneers, she'd like to be rude to him for the rest of their marriage, and so ignores him/pulls faces/makes fun of his hobbies at the reception.

But Cosima de Vito didn't pull out of Australian Idol because of throat nodules to then watch her good friend Jake be treated like s**t by his fake wife at his fake wedding.

WTF LADY.

She decides to tell Rebecca that they all worry she might be "hard work" given she appears to already hate her husband and she only met him two hours ago.

Rebecca resents that suggestion and hisses that maybe if his teeth were straight but also whiter she'd be more kind??

"If I was on a date right now, I'd be paying the bill and walking out," Rebecca declares, and look hopefully if you were on a real date Cosima De Vito wouldn't be there interrogating your attitude.

After a pep talk from her best friend, Rebecca decides to stop bitching about her husband while he's right there, and Jake says: "That's my job as her husband. To help her work through those things. I just want to be there when she's ready."

Sir. Are you aware that one of those 'things' are your 'teeth' and she's ready for you to get veneers last week.

By the end of the night, Jake decides to "get some clarity on why she's been guarded". She explains that he looked at her like she was a piece of meat, which upset her because she isn't at all superficial, and would never, for example, state on national television that she had a problem with someone's teeth.

I have opinions.

She decides that maybe she's been a little harsh and that if they grow their Instagram followings enough there will probably be a dentist who offers to give him new teeth for free.

UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.

Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

