The Twins recap Married at First Sight: You can't just comment on someone's... teeth.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.
IT'S HERE.
Not even a global pandemic that impacted the lives of roughly six billion people with state sanctioned lockdowns, mandatory quarantine and strict 1.5 metre social distancing guidelines could stop Sir John Aiken from matching strangers and forcing them to live in sickeningly close quarters.
COVID-19 can take our international travel. It can take our Olympics. It can take our jobs and destroy our economy. But it shan't be taking our basic human right to watch 20 singles marry people they're fundamentally incompatible with on the television.
We begin by being introduced to the 'experts', with a narrator describing John Aiken as a relationship expert with more than 25 years experience and like no offence but why aren't you... better.
But it's the new clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla who stops us in our tracks.
Because she's a... replacement.
For... expert Trish.
And we'd be lying if we didn't say we feel partly responsible. We spent most of last year accusing Trish of not doing her job properly.
Top Comments