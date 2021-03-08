The Twins recap Married at First Sight: You can't just force people to have sex.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Tonight, we open on Beth trying to explain to Russell why she chose to stay another week even though she hates him.

You see, she put in four weeks of annual leave. Not one. And she’s not ready to go back to work just yet. If she leaves now, her boss will know she’s just f**king around rather than going back to the office. And she likes her sleep ins. Oh and the group chat she has with her friends called ‘Weird Shit Russell Does’.

'I'm the comedian of my group now.'

Let her have that, Russell.

The rest of the group is still reeling from last night’s Commitment Ceremony.

James isn’t speaking to Jo ever since she wrote "Stay… (for now)" and yeah we guess that was a bit brutal we forgot in the chaos of it all lol.

Coco tells the camera she’s “mentally checked out” and isn’t letting Sam move back in for the week.

It’s still unclear what kind of ADULT PERSON tells another ADULT PERSON they’re 'uncool'? Like... says the guy who stole Slim Shady’s look from 2000??

Me.