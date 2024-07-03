'Why you need to treat your friendships like subscriptions.'

Friendships are having a moment right now. I would know, because I've written five stories on them in the past month.

From besties and frenemies to acquaintances and strangers, people care a lot about the dynamics of their friendships and what they mean to them.

In the past six months, the search term "How to make friends" has had a 47 per cent increase according to Google Trends.

Personally, from writing in this space, I've noticed that the older we get, the more interested we are in making and sustaining friendships as adults... because it's harder to do so.

We rarely live in the same neighbourhood as our friends, we don't work with all of them, we aren't forced to see them every day like we did when we were in school.

Now, we actually have to make an effort to navigate these friendships alongside the other responsibilities that come with being an adult.

Being able to afford to go out to dinners, managing a relationship and children or taking care of parents while juggling a huge work project are all things that act as obstacles. And these friendships usually move further down the ladder as more responsibilities pop up.

I recently saw a comment on a TikTok about friendship that really stuck with me.