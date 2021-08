While Urban shared: "[Meeting Nicole] and getting married wasn't life changing, it was life-beginning. It was literally, like, 'Okay, life starts.'"

Not long after they tied the knot, the couple faced their first major challenge. Urban, who's previously spoken about his cocaine and alcohol abuse already had two stints in rehab behind him when Kidman and his friends staged an intervention in 2006.

Soon after, he sought treatment, spending three months of their first year of marriage at a rehabilitation facility.

"I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage," Urban admitted to Rolling Stone in 2016.

"It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression 'I was born into her,' and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction."

While Kidman said of his sobriety: "I've learned an enormous amount having a relationship with someone who is in recovery.

"I'm more than willing to walk it with him. The two of us are very committed to our relationship."

Before her marriage to Urban, Kidman had an 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. Speaking to UK magazine Red in 2016, she explained that after all she'd been through in that relationship, she came into her second "wanting it to last".

"When you're older, you've been through things, you've made mistakes," she said. "So you come into it [a second marriage], still giddy, but wanting it to last."

On July 7, 2008, the couple welcomed their first child together, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.