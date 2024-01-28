8 nighties and pyjamas so cute you'll (almost) want to leave the house.

There are people who enjoy being out and about.

And then there are those of us who almost seem like we were made to... lounge.

I'm someone who likes to maximise the quality of my relaxation time, and I've found that there is no better way to achieve that than with a candlelit movie night in the comfiest pyjamas imaginable.

We're not just talking about a singlet and some old ratty trackpants here. We're talking about those luxurious, comfortable, extravagant-feeling matching sets, the sexy nighties (yes, nighties can be sexy – don't fight me on this), and the matching lavish, silky pyjama top and shorts.

Watch: Fashion Crimes: Festival Chaps. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So taking all of this into consideration, I decided it's time to invest in some seriously good sleepwear. We're talking the best of the best here — the crème da la crème, if you will.

Here are eight of the comfiest, chicest, most beautiful and downright luxurious pyjamas and nighties on the market right now, going up to a size 34.

Hank & Hera.

What is Hank & Hera's size range? Hank & Hera goes from XS (4-6) to 4XL (32-34).