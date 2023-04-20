This post deals with mental health and suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

It’s a post that shouldn’t be as big of a deal as it is. But when retired tennis star Jelena Dokic recently posted this photo on Instagram of her former size-4 self next to her present size-16 self with the caption, “I will take the size 16 over the size 4 any day if it means I am happy”, it did have an impact.

A major one.

Dokic’s post was a response to the ongoing online bullying she’s faced about her weight and body size. Comments from trolls about her appearance peaked at the Australian Open earlier this year, where she was working as a commentator, and have remained constant since.

“What is the most common comment I see when it comes to my body, size and weight? What happened to her? I can barely recognise her,” Dokic writes in her post.

“Really? What happened? You can’t recognise me? Let me tell you what happened.”