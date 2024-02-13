ASK HOLLY: My 8-year-old daughter called Taylor Swift 'chubby'. HELP.

Dear Holly - I most definitely need your help because I most definitely did freak out recently when my eight-year-old daughter said something that left me shook and speechless.

Both feelings I'm unfamiliar with in this context because:

1. I work at a school - so I've heard lots of things from kids and...

2. I pride myself on preaching and practising body positivity particularly as a mum to two girls.

My daughter and were recently watching TV and Taylor Swift featured in a news clip, probably something to do with the Super Bowl. My daughter says, "Oh look that's Taylor Swift, gee, her face has gotten chubby hasn't it?".

Now we are Swifties so this bothered me two-fold and I admit I handled it very badly! I gasped something like, "How dare you. We don't ever, ever comment on women's bodies or faces."

What should I have said? What should I say in the future?

Yours,

Shamed Swiftie

