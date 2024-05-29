'I'm a child of a Facetune mum'. Why this content creator chose to expose her mum on TikTok.

Growing up, the only Photoshop we had to watch out for was on the cover of magazines. Airbrushed models and picture-perfect celebrities stood front and centre on news agency shelves, and while it did a number on our body image, it was easier to convince ourselves that what we were seeing was not real.

Kids these days have it much harder. With editing apps like Facetune and FaceApp being readily accessible to even the most common of folk, every Tom, Dick and Harry is making themselves look unreal on social media — literally.

A little nip here and a tuck there and suddenly you struggle to recognise yourself. A cinched waist and blemishes smoothed out, and no one is the wiser.

But what happens when the person editing your photos isn't you... but your mum? The same mum who is meant to see you as nothing less than perfect.

Watch: Ask Mia Anything | Overcoming My Eating Disorder. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Sabrina Coleman, a 22-year-old content creator from Pennsylvania, United States, has a mum who enjoys sharing photos of her online. However, what makes this ordinary activity unconventional is that she edits her daughter to make her look thinner.