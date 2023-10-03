'Hot women intimidated me when I was younger. Now they make me feel empowered.'

When one commenter suggested actor Kate Beckinsale must be having a mid-life crisis after she posted a striking bikini photo on Instagram, she was quick to advise him she’s actually older than he might think.

“I’m unlikely to live to 100,” Beckinsale quipped, reminding him – and her 5.6 million followers – that she is, in fact, 50 years old.

The mid-life crisis barb was one of many responses to the image that honed in on Beckinsale’s age. What else is new?

Image: Instagram/@katebeckinsale

While we don’t bat an eyelid when a 20-something shares a risqué image, if a celebrity over 45 strikes a similar pose, the world responds. Some react with direct put downs à la the midlife crisis remark. Others discuss the merits of ageing gracefully. Some are more positive, gushing about how good they look for their age, and how brave they are for daring to present themselves in a manner reserved for the young.