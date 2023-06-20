OPINION: 'Don't listen to what Rebel Wilson is telling you about food. Please.'

This article includes descriptions of disordered eating that may be distressing to some readers.

So, Rebel Wilson has declared that humans only need to eat 600 calories a day and I have… thoughts.

Feelings.

Most of them along the lines of, ‘What the actual f**k?’

Speaking with The Daily Mail during the launch party for her new dating app, Rebel shared that she’d recently attended a week-long detox at VIVAMAYR Medical Health Resort in Austria and, while there, had garnered some… interesting lessons about food intake.

“I was just actually in a program where I learned about food and they taught us that you don’t really need as many calories as you think,” the 43-year-old shared.

“I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day, you don’t need 1,500 or 2,000."

“Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much [and] your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn’t need a lot of calories, and I know that might sound crazy to some people, but if you eat right and you eat small portions, you’ll be just fine.”

She continued that many people eat due to stress, or habit, and said (and here’s the kicker), “The truth is you just don’t need all those calories”.

Except, according to science, you definitely do.